Claire’s recalls 17 makeup sets nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you bought someone in your life makeup from Claire's this holiday season you might want to double check it as some items are being recalled after testing positive for asbestos.

In total the company is pulling 17 makeup products off the shelves due to the testing.

A mom in Rhode Island made the discovery after she sent her daughter's makeup kit to an independent lab.

The kit came back positive for asbestos so the mom's employer bought additional kits from Claire's in different states to have them tested. They all came back positive.

Asbestos has been linked to certain types of cancer.

Claire's reported that they are now conducting their own investigation and will issue full refunds to anyone who purchased one of these products.