Cold weather settles in West Michigan, how you can help keep others safe

Posted 12:34 PM, December 29, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The freezing temperatures have settled into West Michigan, and look like they are here to stay.  The Grand Rapids Police and Fire Department are reminding people to keep an eye out for people who might be at risk.

There are numerous homeless individuals throughout the city who at times are exposed to the elements, the department reports.

If you see someone who you believe is in danger due to the cold weather officials advise to:

  • Ask the person if they are OK.
  • Ask them if they have a place to go or a shelter to get warm at.
  • Remember if someone is too cold, they may not respond.
  • A lot of times homeless individuals will be found huddled in concealed areas trying to stay warm.
  • If you suspect they are hypothermic or have frost bite call your local police or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s