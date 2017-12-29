PORTAGE, Mich. — The award goes to Mrs. Cheryl Tucker!
Dec. 29, 2017: Cheryl Tucker, Portage Central H.S.
-
Nov. 3rd: Mr. Josh Bartz, Portage Northern H.S.
-
Dec. 22, 2017: Jeff Willemstein, Grandville Middle School
-
Dec. 4, 2017: Ms. Kris Bettisworth, Lakeshore Middle School
-
Portage Police say body found in Allegan Co. is missing woman Theresa Lockhart
-
Oct. 27th: Mrs. Gould, Greenville H.S. ‘Halloween Edition’
-
-
Police release suicide note and map from man who admitted to killing Portage woman
-
Portage Central set to play its final game at McCamley Field
-
Police identify man killed in 131 crash near Portage
-
Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17
-
Portage ice rinks opening delayed because of weather
-
-
Sept. 29: Mr. Laker, Thornapple Kellogg High School
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz Preview Week 8