× Funeral arrangements set for former radio DJ, local police dispatcher

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The funeral services for former B-93 DJ and Ionia County Central dispatcher John Wiechenthal have been announced.

Wiechenthal passed away unexpectedly in a crash on December 21 in Kentwood.

Those looking to say their goodbyes are invited to attend a visitation on January 4 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church located at 2350 44th Street SW in Kentwood.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5 at the same location at 11 a.m.

Wiechenthal leaves behind his wife Raneane, three children and many loved ones.