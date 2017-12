CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody in relation to a missing woman who was found dead in Crockery Township, the Ottawa County Sheriffs Department confirms.

Sheila Bonge, 59, was reported missing on Christmas day by family members.

After issuing a missing-persons alert on Thursday, Bonge was found dead in a wooded area near her home Thursday evening.

This is a developing story.