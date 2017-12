MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are responding to a multi-vehicle pile up on southbound US-31 near exit 120 in Muskegon Township.

Muskegon Township police tell FOX 17 that it is unclear how many vehicles are involved but multiple injuries are being reported.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted at the Holton Road exit.

This is a developing story.