SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

Posted 8:32 AM, December 29, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A SkyWest flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow tells the Journal Sentinel the plane with 38 passengers and three crew members landed safely at about 8 a.m. Thursday. She says a female passenger received treatment at a hospital because of pain in one of her ears, but later resumed her travels.

The flight left from Cedar Rapids at about 7 a.m.

Snow says the passengers continued their trip on a different plane while mechanical crews investigated what caused the loss in cabin pressure.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

