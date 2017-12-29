Spectrum Health opening new Integrated Care Campus in Ada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health wants to help patients avoid traveling from location to location to get the quality care they need, that's why they're opening up a brand new Integrated Care Campus to enhance the patient experience.

The new 24,400 square foot, two-story facility will provide patients with primary care, pediatrics, women’s health services, radiology, lab and outpatient rehabilitation. In addition, occupational health services currently located within the neighboring Amway facilities will now be available in the ICC.

At the Integrated Care Campus, providers are all together in one state-of-the-art facility so they're available for consultation when needed.

This will be the seventh ICC opened by Spectrum Health, with the first built in Holland in 2012.

To get an early look at the facility, there will be an open house on Thursday, January 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Ada ICC, located at 7100 Fulton Street East, will open on Monday, January 8.

To learn more about which providers are open to taking on new patients can visit findadoctor.spectrumhealth.org or call (616) 825-3500.