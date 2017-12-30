× Beloved educator laid to rest today

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Family, friends, and colleagues will honor the life of Roger Rathburn, the superintendent of Mendon Community Schools Saturday.

The 55-year-old was killed in a tragic accident while working at a golf course he owned in Three Rivers.

The service will be held at Riverside Church in Three Rivers at 1 p.m.

Officials with Mendon Community School had grief counselors on hand this week.

They say counselors be available when students return to class after winter break.