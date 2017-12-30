× How to get rid of your live Christmas trees

WEST MICHIGAN — Unfortunately Christmas is over, and it is getting close to time to take down your tree.

There are free ways to get rid of your natural tree, but they depend on the community in which you live. There are also ways to get ride of them for a small fee.

Here are the free places to drop off your tree if you live in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Walker, Wyoming and Battle Creek:

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids residents have two options: drop off their live Christmas trees for free or pay a small fee to have the city pick it up from the curb.

Drop-off sites are open until February 2:

Riverside Park, 3151 Monroe Ave. NE

JC Family Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, 1120 Bridge St. NW

Huff Park, 2399 Ball Ave. NE

Grand Rapids residents can also purchase a $2.50 purple bulk yard waste tag and attach it to their Christmas tree. The tree must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on trash collection day.

Tags can be purchased at city hall at 300 Monroe Ave. NW. City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

East Grand Rapids

East Grand Rapids residents can have their Christmas trees picked up for free from the curb by the city’s public works department.

The city will pick up live trees during the first two weeks of January.

Trees should not have any decorations or the stand attached.

The next time the city will pick up Christmas trees will be in April when yard waste collection starts back up again.

Walker

Walker residents have three drop-off locations to choose from when recycling their natural trees:

Walker City Hall, 4243 Remembrance Road NW

Walker Community Park, 650 Cummings NW

Walker Fire Station #3, 1470 Three Mile Road NW

The drop-off goes until January 20.

Wyoming

Residents of Wyoming can drop off their live trees at the city’s yard waste site at 2660 Burlingame Ave. SW.

The yard is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the December 30, January 6 and 13.

Kentwood

Kentwood residents can drop off their Christmas trees for free at 5068 Breton Ave. SE.

City workers just ask that people remove all the decorations from the tree, including lights.

Battle Creek

Residents in Battle creek can leave their live trees out for Waste Management. They will pick these up on regular trash days.

This goes until February 2nd.