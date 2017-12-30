× Rockford crash sends two to hospital

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when the car she was a passenger in went off 10 Mile Road and struck a tree.

Police say Geraldine Kurzynski was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by Kathleen Busalacchi. Deputies haven’t said whether snow-covered roads were a contributing factor. But they say Busalacchi lost control of the vehicle east of N. Division Avenue around noon.

They say Busalacchi suffered a possible broken ankle. Police did not specify the nature of Kurzynski’s serious injuries, but tell FOX 17 “it didn’t appear to be too serious”.

Both women were driven by Rockford Ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Police say both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.