Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in place for the weekend

Posted 4:10 AM, December 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:16AM, December 30, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN — Our viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning through Saturday afternoon or early Sunday morning. Allegan and Van Buren counties are under the winter storm warning and expected to receive an additional 4 to 7 inches of snowfall with localized areas of higher totals upwards of 9 inches or more. Communities near the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas can expect an additional 1 to 4 inches of snowfall. The Grand Rapids metro area can get an additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Mason and Oceana counties are forecasted to have an additional 3 to 5 inches of snowfall.

