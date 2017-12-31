× 80-year-old woman found dead in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. — An elderly woman was found dead outside her home Saturday night.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Hastings Police Department officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a relative who had found the 80-year-old woman lying in frigid cold temperatures outside her apartment in the 600 block of Hannah Lane.

Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt told FOX 17 that there was no danger to area residents.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine how the woman died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hastings Police Department.