Allegan is home to the largest New Year’s Eve Ball in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. -- The community of Allegan geared up for the largest ball drop in the state of Michigan.

The Allegan Riverfront was a great place to be, despite the cold temperatures. There were food and drinks to keep attendees occupied, but at midnight all eyes were on the shiny new piece of hardware helping usher in the new year.

While Detroit may have more people attend their yearly event, Allegan is home to the largest New Year's Eve ball in our state. It's part of a new tradition started by the city.

“[It has] 30,000 L.E.D.'s. We are just about 18 inches shy of the Time's Square ball," said Parker Johnson, the Promotions Coordinator for the City of Allegan.

They also had a full working zip-line and were planning to give people rides until 11:30 p.m. The same company responsible for the zip-line, was the same one who spent two weeks putting the new New Year's Eve ball together.

“Seeing it now it’s really cool. It syncs to sound, so we’ll be doing a lot of songs and colors. It should be very cool,” said Johnson.