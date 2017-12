× Crash closes Kent County intersection

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Dispatchers say first responders are on the scene of a serious crash in Walker.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Wilson Avenue SW and O’Brien Road SW.

Police have that intersection blocked off as they work the scene.

Dispatchers say they are not able to speak on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene.