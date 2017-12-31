Injuries reported in Ottawa County crash

Posted 11:14 PM, December 31, 2017, by
police_lights_2

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County on Sunday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on northbound US 31 near Port Sheldon in Olive Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, 2015 Ford Fiesta was stopped at a red light and was struck from behind by a 2007 Honda. Both people in the Ford were hospitalized, but in fair condition. No one in the second vehicle was hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s