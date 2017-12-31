Injuries reported in Ottawa County crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County on Sunday.
It happened around 2 p.m. on northbound US 31 near Port Sheldon in Olive Township.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, 2015 Ford Fiesta was stopped at a red light and was struck from behind by a 2007 Honda. Both people in the Ford were hospitalized, but in fair condition. No one in the second vehicle was hurt.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.