Injuries reported in Ottawa County crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County on Sunday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on northbound US 31 near Port Sheldon in Olive Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, 2015 Ford Fiesta was stopped at a red light and was struck from behind by a 2007 Honda. Both people in the Ford were hospitalized, but in fair condition. No one in the second vehicle was hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.