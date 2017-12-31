× Report: Lions expected to fire Caldwell after season finale

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are expected to fire head coach Jim Caldwell after Sunday’s game, according to reports from the NFL Network.

That report also listed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as a possible replacement.

This all coming just months after the Lions announced they secretly signed Caldwell to an extension last off-season. The extension was at first thought to be for multiple years, until word leaked earlier this month that it was actually for one year with a team-held option for beyond 2018.

The Lions end the season at second place in the NFC North at 8-7, but were eliminated from the playoffs.

The team is 35-28 under Caldwell through four seasons. They have never won a playoff game with him as head coach.

Detroit takes on Green Bay on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. on FOX.