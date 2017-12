Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police in Wyoming are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

We're told the Admiral Gas Station in the 3200 block of South Division Avenue was robbed around 6:14 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it is not clear what type of weapon was used or what the suspect got away with.

No injuries were reported.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and are working to learn more information.