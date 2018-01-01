2 dead after vehicle goes off road and flips over in ditch

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say two people died after a rollover crash in Montcalm County on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 1:35 p.m. at M-57 and Townhall Road. An eastbound vehicle slid off M-57 when the driver attempted to turn onto Townhall Road, according to Michigan State Police.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned in ditch that was filled with water, and two of the four people inside were trapped. The Daily News reports that the other two people were out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital by Aero Med, according to police. That victim died on Monday, The Daily News reported.

The identity of the victims was not released. The crash remains under investigation.