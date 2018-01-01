Detroit Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell

Posted 8:13 AM, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:54AM, January 1, 2018

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. – The Jim Caldwell coaching era in Detroit is over.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has told Caldwell that he won’t be back as Lions head coach next year.  The team made the announcement to fans on Twitter Monday morning.

Caldwell coached for four seasons in Detroit, compiling a 36-28 record.  In two of those four seasons, the Lions made the NFL playoffs, but lost in the opening round both years.  In only one of his four season, did Caldwell post a losing record, 7-9 in 2015.

This season, the Lions finished 9-7, same as in 2016, but the team made the playoffs in 2016. When Caldwell was hired, the Lions had had only one winning season in a 13-season stretch.

Caldwell had been given a contract extension at the beginning of this season.

2 comments

  • Old Bob

    Good. He is too predictable to be at NFL coach. I know nothing about game strategy. I can even tell what the next play will be. The only time the Lions make any really progress on the field is when they are in the hurry up mode and Matthew Stafford is calling the plays from the field. I wonder if Jim Caldwell ever considered the possibility other teams watched game tapes, it’s the same plays over and over again with him.

    Reply
  • R. Brown

    Another coach comes and goes. They draft big time players, and yet the mediocrity remains. Through all the years of coaching changes, key players coming and going and mediocrity the only thing that has remained constant is the ownership. Perhaps that’s what really needs to change so the devoted Lion’s fans can get the caliber of winning team they deserve,

    Reply