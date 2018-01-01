‘Fake news’ and ‘Nothingburger’ are banished words on annual Lake Superior State list

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Lake Superior State University has released its 43rd annual list of “Banished Words.”

The university’s 2018 list includes 14 words and phrases banned for “misuse, overuse and general uselessness.” They were chosen from hundreds of suggestions.

Read the full 2018 list

“Fake news” and President Donald Trump’s infamous Twitter typo “covfefe” made the list as well as the words “impactful” and “nothingburger.”

Phrases chosen this year included “let that sink in” and “let me ask you this.”

LSSU says it has received tens of thousands of nominations over the years, and the full list of banished words now includes nearly 900 entries.