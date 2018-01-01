× Ottawa Co. deputy hit by alleged drunk driver

HOLLAND, Mich. — An Ottawa County Deputy was injured in an alleged drunk driving crash on New Year’s Eve.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood and Douglas in Holland.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old Holland woman hit the deputy’s Ford Explorer while passing through the intersection. Officials say the deputy had a green light at the time of the crash.

The woman also had a 2-year-old boy in the back seat at the time of the crash. Police say the toddler was properly restrained.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

The woman was arrested for child endangerment and for driving while intoxicated. Her identity has not been released.