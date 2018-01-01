× Fire reported after two vehicle crash

SPARTA, Mich– Injuries have been reported following a crash in Kent County Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on M-37 near 15 Mile Road. Details surrounding the crash remain under investigation, but we’re told two vehicles were involved.

One of the cars ended up catching fire after that collision.

Authorities say several people were taken to the hospital after the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

M-37 remains closed in the area.

This is a developing story.