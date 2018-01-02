× Bronson Hospital releases most popular 2017 baby names

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo on Tuesday released its top baby names for 2017.

Emma was the most popular girl name last year, and Liam was the top pick for boys born at the hospital.

Bronson says in a release that more than 3,500 babies were born at the hospital last year.

Here are the full lists:

Top 10 girl names

Emma Ava Evelyn Charlotte Ellie Mia Olivia Hazel Abigail Eleanor

Top 10 boy names