Complete your New Year’s resolution to lose weight with help from My Pure Health Solutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new year can be a true battle for many, with holiday meals fighting against the New Year's resolution to get back to a healthy weight. For those that need help losing weight and keeping the weight off, My Pure Health Solutions is committed to helping people lose weight and achieve their goals.

Dr. Mark McCullough explains how people can lose weight by eating real food to get their metabolism back on track.

Interested in signing up? My Pure Health Solutions has two locations:

3282 Clear Vista Court Northeast #20, Grand Rapids

1346 West Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek

Call one of their two locations, and the first 15 callers will get a $27 consultation and exam (a $99 value.)

Learn more about My Pure Health Solutions or sign up for their program at mypurehealthsolutions.com