Grand Haven Boys Move to 6-1

Posted 11:18 PM, January 2, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The Grand Haven boys basketball team hosted Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday.

The Bucs won 69-43 moving to 6-1 on the year before they open OK Red play on Friday against East Kentwood.

