Man found dead inside home after small fire

Posted 3:19 PM, January 2, 2018, by

COMSTOCK, Mich. — One man is dead after first responders found him in his burnt-out home.

The Comstock Township fire department responded around 2:45 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a home on Lucern Avenue.

First responders found a small fire inside the residence, which was quickly put out.  Investigators then discovered the body of a 69-year-old man inside.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.

FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

