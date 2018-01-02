Man found dead inside home after small fire

COMSTOCK, Mich. — One man is dead after first responders found him in his burnt-out home.

The Comstock Township fire department responded around 2:45 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a home on Lucern Avenue.

First responders found a small fire inside the residence, which was quickly put out. Investigators then discovered the body of a 69-year-old man inside.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.

FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.