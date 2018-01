WAYLAND, Mich. — Police are investigating after a mobile home fire left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

MSP Wayland is currently on the scene of a residential fire at Northbrook Mobile Home park on Homer Drive.

Police tell FOX 17 at least one person is dead following the blaze. The circumstances surrounding the fire and the death are still under investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.