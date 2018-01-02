Police release more info in suspicious missing persons case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have released more information in the case of a missing 69-year-old.

William Henry Gray was last seen on December 29th. He is being described as a 5 foot, 11 inch black man. Police say information that has been provided to them is making them consider the case suspicious.

Police released a photo of Gray on Tuesday.

A description of Mr Grey’s vehicle was also put out to the public on Tuesday. It is described as a white 2009 4-door Chevy Malibu, with license plate number CNH8619. They say it has damage to it’s front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)337-8994, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.