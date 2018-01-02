Trump to Kim Jong Un: My nuclear button is ‘much bigger’ and ‘more powerful’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warning Kim about the US’ nuclear capabilities as tensions worsen between the two nations.
“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump tweeted.
The evening message followed more than a dozen others Trump had sent throughout the day on issues ranging from The New York Times’ coverage of his administration to conflict in the Middle East.
Kim had said Monday in his annual New Year’s Day address that “The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality.”
2 comments
George
Hey little kim…..if you know whats good for you, you’ll take up knitting
Clucko
Is it possible that the North Koreans simply want a seat at the table with the big guys? That maybe the pot bellied little oinker is like the Little Leaguer on the playground who dreams of being in the Hall of Fame? The little nut job isn’t ready for ‘prime time’ and knows it. But is he psychotic enough that he’d be willing to sacrifice himself and his country just to be recognized as something other than a less than third-rate dictator? I sure don’t know, but the prospect of trying to be reasonable and logical with someone that is incapable of both is scary. If the other countries of the world concede his ‘greatness’ would he be happy with his perceived equality and stop with the saber rattling? Only time will provide the answer.