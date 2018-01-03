Enjoy 80 degrees this winter without ever leaving Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forget Florida, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is the place to be when the temperatures in Michigan are below freezing. With this special offer, room rates start at $149 a night during the week and $169 per night on the weekends. This deal includes quad occupancy rooms, waterpark passes, plus vouchers for the pizza buffet. Make reservations by calling 1-800-2-eagle-2.

Did school get cancelled due to the weather? If the roads aren`t too bad, be sure to treat the kids to a day at the waterpark. The best part is that a day pass will only cost $12! Just be sure to call 877-2eagle2 ahead of time to check and see if you can get this deal.

Not far away, lots of fun awaits at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Taking the stage on Jan. 26 will be country star Jake Owen. Owen is a Florida native who`s known for his high-energy performances and laid back style. He has had six number one singles to date. Tickets are now on sale at etix.com

Everyone`s favorite game show is heading to Michigan. The Price is Right live stage show will have multiple shows between Feb. 16 and 17. Audience members will be randomly selected to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, Spin the Big Wheel and have a chance at the Big Showcase. Tickets start at $25 dollars.

Dane Cook, one of the most prolific stand up comedians is making his way to Soaring Eagle Casino on March 31. Cook combines energetic physical comedy, clever wordplay, and trenchant observations on human behavior. His unique brand of stand-up and attitude entertains audiences of all ages. He`s well known for his appearances on Comedy Central, HBO specials and successful comedy albums including 'Retaliation', 'Vicious Circle' and 'Rough Around the Edges'.

Looking for something unique for Valentine's Day? If you`re looking to getaway from it all, relax and unwind 'The Forever Yours' resort package is perfect for couples looking to experience the spa. You`ll receive first class accommodations, $50 dollars in premium play per person, $25 food credit per person and a $60 spa credit per room. You`ll also get a special gift bag. This deal is only available in February, so call now to make those reservations. 1-877-2-eagle-2.

Don't forget, no matter what time of year, gift cards to Soaring Eagle Waterpark are still available. Details can be found at soaringeaglewaterpark.com.