GRPD searching for robbery suspect

Posted 1:16 AM, January 3, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a business Tuesday.

It happened at the Check Into Cash, 1621 Leonard Street NE, around 3:56 p.m.

Police say the unarmed suspect took off from the scene before officers could arrive. He is being described as a light-skinned black man in his mid-50’s. He was wearing a ski mask and a black coat.

A K9 was brought it and searched the area but  was not successful.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s