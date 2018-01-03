× GRPD searching for robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a business Tuesday.

It happened at the Check Into Cash, 1621 Leonard Street NE, around 3:56 p.m.

Police say the unarmed suspect took off from the scene before officers could arrive. He is being described as a light-skinned black man in his mid-50’s. He was wearing a ski mask and a black coat.

A K9 was brought it and searched the area but was not successful.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.