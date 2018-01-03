SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Man charged in fatal Michigan crash dies awaiting trial

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a western Michigan shoplifting suspect charged in a fatal crash while fleeing police has died while awaiting trial.

Muskegon County authorities say 38-year-old Victor Thompson of Grand Rapids died Dec. 27 at a Grand Rapids hospital. He had been jailed in Kent County in a stalking and retail fraud case, but was released early before the Aug. 17 crash after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Police say the car collided with an SUV, killing 92-year-old Duane Quigg of Norton Shores and seriously injuring his passenger, 90-year-old Elaine Carsok of Norton Shores. An obituary from Klaassen Family Funeral Home says she died on Dec. 28.

Thompson was facing murder and other charges. He was jailed in Muskegon County, but moved to a hospital after his health declined.

