Montcalm Co. homeowner says he shot break-in suspect

SIX LAKES, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where a homeowner says he shot a man who broke into his home Tuesday night.

Cody Rockafellow tells FOX 17 that he and his wife came home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and noticed that the lights were on and some of the doors were open. He went downstairs and grabbed his gun and followed footprints in the snow heading out the basement door.

Rockafellow says that he spotted the suspect hiding behind a tree. He says the suspect then came out with a shotgun and that's when he shot him.

The suspect ran away and Rockafellow says he saw them get into a vehicle.

