Police identify victims in fatal New Year’s Eve crash in Montcalm Co.

Posted 1:42 PM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 01:47PM, January 3, 2018

Montcalm Co. crash

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Montcalm County crash on New Year’s Eve.

Trinity Mark Webster, 29, of Crystal, was driving Sunday afternoon when his vehicle slid off of M-57 when he tried to turn onto Townhall Road, according to Michigan State Police.  The vehicle went off the road and overturned in a water-filled ditch.

Trinity Webster was pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger, Joan Webster, 64, of Carson City, died at the hospital on New Year’s Day from injuries suffered in the crash.

Two others in the vehicle, Loretta Webster, 34, and Clayton Ralph, 14, both of Crystal, were able to get out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash., but they are still investigating.

