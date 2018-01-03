Riding with the Kent County Snowmobile Patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. - More than 200,000 snowmobilers have registered their ‘sleds’ with the state, and Kent County deputies say they’re patrolling the trails as they expect that number to climb.

“Snowmobiling is a great time but it can be dangerous,” said Deputy Jason Postma with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Postma is one of four on the county's Sheriff’s Deputy Snowmobile Patrol, helping people stay safe and have fun on two trailheads in the county. The first trail is down in Alto and the second is in Rockford on the White Pine Trail.

Both give riders about 10 miles of sled time before entering other counties.

“So that just gives us more time and opportunities to talk to people and just let people know we’re out here,” said Deputy Postma.

The Snowmobile Patrol team says they’re making sure sleds are licensed and registered with the state, keeping an eye out for drinking and driving, while helping assist with things like missing person cases as far north as Sand Lake.

Deputies expect to spend more time on the trail this season as riders continue flocking to the trails.

With more than 6,000 trails in Michigan, Postma says it’s important to bundle up and take a trail map with you from the Michigan Snowmobile Association.