Three ways to organize your kids toys

Posted 12:54 PM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:53PM, January 3, 2018

My son's toys seem to be in every room of the house, even the bathroom. This year, I want to make it my goal to be a little more organized. Sometimes, it can really add up, but it doesn't have to. We found these clever organizing hacks on Pinterest.

Bath Tub Toys: for just a couple of dollars you can have everything up off of the floor and in their own bins. Simply buy commando hooks and plastic baskets from the dollar store.

Board game storage: a hanging jean or sweater organizer for your closet works great for board games. To make sure pieces don't fall out, rubber band them shut.

Craft or school supplies: an over-the-door shoe organizer works wonderful to store crayons, scissors, chalk and more that your kids like to use for crafts.

