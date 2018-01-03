Wednesday morning snow totals

Posted 9:18 AM, January 3, 2018

 

 

WEST MICHIGAN- Snow has been falling throughout the majority of West Michigan since about 3 AM.  We started off with lighter snow, but it picked up in intensity quite a bit just shy of 6 AM.

Here's just a sample of some of the early snow totals as of 9 AM.  Many locations ranged from an inch to as high as 4 and a half inches and counting.  This is a very dry, powdery snow with an estimated 40-1 snowfall to rainfall ratio.

Expect the lake effect snow to really ramp up later on tonight, making travel difficult in NW/N lake effect impacted areas.

