Wednesday morning snow totals

WEST MICHIGAN- Snow has been falling throughout the majority of West Michigan since about 3 AM. We started off with lighter snow, but it picked up in intensity quite a bit just shy of 6 AM.

Here's just a sample of some of the early snow totals as of 9 AM. Many locations ranged from an inch to as high as 4 and a half inches and counting. This is a very dry, powdery snow with an estimated 40-1 snowfall to rainfall ratio.

Expect the lake effect snow to really ramp up later on tonight, making travel difficult in NW/N lake effect impacted areas.