Westbound I-94 closed due to multi vehicle crash

Posted 10:50 AM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, January 3, 2018

HARTFORD, Mich. – Westbound I-94 is closed between Hartford and Watervliet due to a multi vehicle crash.

The Van Buren County 911 page says that between 15 and 20 vehicles are involved.

Coloma Township Police are also responding.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

 

2 comments

  • J.B.

    “we’ll have more details when they become available.”
    No need..
    It is the same thing it always is..
    An idiot or 4 not driving the conditions..
    Speeding/Tailgating/Talking/Texting on the phone etc and a bunch of innocent people caught up in the results of the lowest common denominators lack of driving skills..wash and repeat…
    In my experience it is usually some moron in a minivan with Nascar aspirations, slicks for tires, busy checking 20 important facebook posts all while driving 80+ on black ice in a whiteout.
    Pure Michigan.

    Reply
  • Now That's Funny!

    FOX17 says “We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.” The crew must never gets there. Some times they don’t have more details for days.

    Reply