Westbound I-94 closed due to multi vehicle crash

HARTFORD, Mich. – Westbound I-94 is closed between Hartford and Watervliet due to a multi vehicle crash.
The Van Buren County 911 page says that between 15 and 20 vehicles are involved.
Coloma Township Police are also responding.
We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.
42.206705 -86.166688
J.B.
“we’ll have more details when they become available.”
No need..
It is the same thing it always is..
An idiot or 4 not driving the conditions..
Speeding/Tailgating/Talking/Texting on the phone etc and a bunch of innocent people caught up in the results of the lowest common denominators lack of driving skills..wash and repeat…
In my experience it is usually some moron in a minivan with Nascar aspirations, slicks for tires, busy checking 20 important facebook posts all while driving 80+ on black ice in a whiteout.
Pure Michigan.
Now That's Funny!
FOX17 says “We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.” The crew must never gets there. Some times they don’t have more details for days.