Dog found frozen to the ground set to undergo surgery

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — On the first day of the new year, the Genesee County Animals in Need of Homes and Rescues posted about a dog that was found frozen to the ground near Welch Boulevard and West Patterson Street in Flint.

After finding this senior dog, which the organization named Feliz, his injuries were immediately addressed.

The organization believes that Feliz was hit by a vehicle before he was discovered frozen to the ground.

In an updated post Wednesday, the organization said they originally feared Feliz would lose one of his legs due to the incident, but instead, Feliz will undergo surgery to save his leg.

Feliz is set to undergo surgery Thursday with Dr. Meadows.

Anyone with information about Feliz or his owners is asked to call the Genesee County Animals in Need of Homes and Rescues.