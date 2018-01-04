SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Firefighters battle flames and winter weather

Posted 5:21 AM, January 4, 2018, by

Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officials who responded to a fire in Casco Township on Wednesday not only had to battle the blaze but also the cold temperatures and winter elements.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services and Ganges Township first responders received a call about a fire at a home on 64th Street near 107th Avenue.

Flames had engulfed the building when officials arrived on the scene.

It is unknown what started this fire, but officials report that no one was injured during this incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s