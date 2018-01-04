× Firefighters battle flames and winter weather

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officials who responded to a fire in Casco Township on Wednesday not only had to battle the blaze but also the cold temperatures and winter elements.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services and Ganges Township first responders received a call about a fire at a home on 64th Street near 107th Avenue.

Flames had engulfed the building when officials arrived on the scene.

It is unknown what started this fire, but officials report that no one was injured during this incident.