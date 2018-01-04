Firefighters, city debate staffing at Muskegon Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - City administrators in Muskegon and the union that represents the city's fire department are disagreeing on how best to operate the department, after the city has had to rely on neighboring towns recently to fight their fires.

Both sides are unhappy with the current situation. The department gets almost 5,000 calls per year, but firefighting staff is dwindling.

Chris Drake, the president of Muskegon Firefighter Union 370 says that this is the lowest staffing they've had as a department and that the call volume is not dropping, so there is no justification for having fewer firefighters.

The city currently has 26 full-time firefighters, but the city is cutting $900,000 from their budget. To have 12 firefighters on each shift, the department actually needs to hire more. Drake says that several times in 2017, the city only had six firefighters on duty and relied on mutual aid from neighboring towns.

The National Fire Protection Association says the standard is 15 firefighters on the scene.

City Manager Frank Peterson says they're not hiring. He says they think they have the adequate safe number of firefighters when you look at the city in comparison to their neighbors, like Norton Shores.

Peterson says the city needs to better manage the current staff and limit "bulk time off" within the fire department. He says they will rely on "all call" and calling in mutual aid and off duty firefighters when needed instead of pulling more firefighters on staff.

Drake disagrees. He says for small house fires the department shouldn't have to rely on calling neighboring departments. He says neighboring taxpayers should be concerned about this as well.

The city says they are looking at other models of operation as well, including the "public safety model" which blends police and fire.

Peterson says that they cut budgets to public departments, but not the police department, in order to lower benefit costs for long-term employees.