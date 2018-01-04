SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Have you seen this man? Police are asking for help locating him

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a man in Ionia County.

Daniel Phillip Todd is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes.  He is approximately 6’1″ and weighs about 220 pounds.

Todd’s last known address is 12634 S State Road in Lake Odessa according to police.

It is unclear why police are searching for Todd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Joe Teft at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Department at 616-527-5737 ext. 567.

