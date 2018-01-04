Heavy lake effect snow through Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN- We’re already in the midst of heavy lake effect snow along the immediate lakeshore, and there’s going to be a lot more where that came from the next few days.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place along the lakeshore until Saturday morning.

Most areas are going to see an inch or less of snow. Because of how concentrated this is, there are going to be spots ranging from Saugatuck to South Haven and Benton Harbor that receive nearly 2 feet of snow! Incredibly dangerous and white out conditions are expected at times. Travel safely!