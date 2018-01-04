Jury selection on docket in Detroit-area body parts trial

DETROIT (AP) — Jury selection is starting in the trial of a Detroit-area man who is charged with dealing diseased body parts.

Arthur Rathburn rented out body parts for medical or dental training, a legitimate business. But he’s charged with covering up the fact that the parts had tested positive for hepatitis B and HIV.

A jury is being picked Thursday in Detroit federal court. There will be no body parts in court, but jurors probably will see photos.

Rathburn is accused of fraud, making false statements and transporting hazardous materials. His ex-wife is expected to testify against him.
He turned down a plea deal and a prison sentence of four to five years.

