Local designer creates relaxing spaces for caregivers in their own home

Caring for someone who needs 24/7 attention can really take a toll on a caregiver. Grand Rapids interior designer, Deidre Remtema knows that all too well. Growing up, she watched her mother care for her grandmother who had multiple-sclerosis. Later in life, Deidre admired the care her friend Lorelei gave to her daughter that needed full-time care, while putting her own needs aside.

All of these inspired Deidre to branch off of her Deidre Interior's brand with a non-profit called Room to Renew. The idea behind it is to create personal, relaxing spaces within a caregivers home for them to renew their energy and take time for themselves. As a 501(c)3, she will do this at no cost to homeowners, thanks to wonderful partners like Scott Christopher Homes, DeGraaf Interiors, joemdesign and Mercy Health. On the board to also help with Room to Renew is her friend Lorelei.

One of her first clients that they will help is a mother named Liz and her husband. Liz is not only a nurse, a wife and a mother, but her adopted son Tristen is someone she started caring for at 6 months-old, who needed intensive care. In addition to congenital heart disease, he has Asperger, FAS, OCD and ADHD. This is all a result of his biological mother using drugs and alcohol in utero. Liz and her husband both work full-time jobs, opposite schedules, to make sure someone is always there for their son.

Deidre is looking for more people to offer their time and talents to continue to bless families around West Michigan. To learn more, click here.