One injured in crash in front of firehouse

Posted 11:49 AM, January 4, 2018, by

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A multiple-vehicle crash happened right in front of a firehouse Thursday morning.

First responders were quickly on scene of the crash involving a car and an SUV that happened around 9:45 a.m. outside the Saugatuck Township fire department, just across from the Starlite resort.  The vehicles were apparently traveling south on Blue Star Highway when the SUV lost control and slid into the car.

The passenger in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s