Parkinson’s cure may be found in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The cure for Parkinson’s disease may be found right here in Grand Rapids.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $500,000 grant to a team of researchers from Grand Valley State University, Van Andel Research Institute and Rush University to test a possible cure for Parkinson’s.

Merritt DeLano-Taylor, an associate professor of biomedical sciences at GVSU is one of the three principal investigators on the project. Patrik Brundin of the Van Andel Research Institute is another. Rush University, which is in Chicago, is represented by Jeffrey Kordower. Taylor describes Brundin and Kordower as “giants in the field of Parkinson’s disease.”

The patent-pending technology that will be used in the research was developed by Grand Valley alumni Nicholas Huisingh, Jordan Straight, Daniel Doyle and Douglas Peterson while they were undergraduate students.

