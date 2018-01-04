Romaine lettuce linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak including Michigan

Posted 1:36 PM, January 4, 2018, by

SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 28: Heads of romaine lettuce fill a produce case at the Fruit Barn produce store in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FOX 17/Q13 – The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a widespread outbreak of E. coli possibly linked to romaine lettuce.

The CDC says 17 illnesses have been reported in 13 states:

California (3), Connecticut (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Michigan (1), Nebraska (1), New Hampshire (2), New York (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (1), Vermont (1), and Washington (1).

The illnesses were reported between November 15 through December 8.

A similar outbreak in Canada was traced to romaine lettuce.

The CDC says that they cannot recommend avoiding any particular brand or product because the source of the outbreak has not yet been identified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s