Romaine lettuce linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak including Michigan

FOX 17/Q13 – The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a widespread outbreak of E. coli possibly linked to romaine lettuce.

The CDC says 17 illnesses have been reported in 13 states:

California (3), Connecticut (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Michigan (1), Nebraska (1), New Hampshire (2), New York (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (1), Vermont (1), and Washington (1).

The illnesses were reported between November 15 through December 8.

A similar outbreak in Canada was traced to romaine lettuce.

The CDC says that they cannot recommend avoiding any particular brand or product because the source of the outbreak has not yet been identified.