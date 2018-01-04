× Victim in I-196 crash was GRPD technician

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man killed in a pileup on I-196 Wednesday was a Grand Rapids Police Crime Scene Technician who was engaged to be married this coming fall.

Kyle Grant, 27, was killed in the crash between 32nd Avenue and the M-6 about 12:30 p.m. The highway was closed down for hours. Snowy and icy conditions had marred travel along the stretch all through the day.

The Grand Rapids Police Department reports that Grant had been working in the Forensics Services Unit since 2012 and was recently promoted to Latent Print Technician. Before being hired, he was a police intern with the department.

The department called Grant an “exceptional Crime Scene Technician” and his latent print submissions had led to the identification of over 450 individuals.

The department says that Kyle was engaged to be married to his fiance’ Lindsey this fall.